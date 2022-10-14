Sunflower Seeds & Sesame Stick Mix Recalled in 18 States

Lipari Foods is recalling two products due to concerns for individuals with allergies.

The company has issued a recall on select lots of its sesame sticks mix and a package of salted sunflower seeds, "packaged by sister company JLM." The issue is that the products may cause a potentially life-threatening reaction for anyone allergic to cashews, but the packaging does not state the presence of the tree nuts.

You're looking for somewhat innocuous-looking plastic clamshell packages of its Sesame Sticks Mix (lot codes 08202209B and 13202209B) and its Sunflower Meat Roasted/Salted packages (lot codes 09202209B and 12202209B).

The products were sent out to stores in Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, Tennessee, Wisconsin, and West Virginia.

The company says that it has no reports of illnesses connected to the products. Those packages can be returned for a refund. More information including best-by dates and images of the packaging are available at the Food and Drug Administration's recall page.