Most alcoholic ice cream is like hemp. Although it is recreational drug-adjacent, few human people would be able to consume enough to elicit any intoxicating effect. But New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (of the CNN Cuomos) signed legislation on Monday enabling his constituents to at least get a little tipsy off the sweet stuff.

The new law allows farmers, liquor producers, et al., to infuse frozen treats with up to 5% alcohol by volume. That is equivalent to one Budweiser, White Claw, or a Mike’s Hard Lemonade, and just a little less boozy than Chateau Diana, the juicy “wine product” New Yorkers will recognize as bodega wine.

“I am very grateful to the Governor for signing this into law, and I look forward to sharing some maple bourbon ice cream with him at next year's State Fair!" said Senator Rachel May, one of the bill’s sponsors, in a statement.

Wine, beer, and cider-y ice cream, sorbet, gelato, soft serve, and frozen yogurt, have been allowed for some time according to the New York Daily News, but the new legislation turns on the spigot for hard alcohol peddlers. While this is an official measure from Andrew “Chips” Cuomo’s office, alcohol, in smaller doses or used only for flavor with any ABV burned off in manufacturing, is no stranger to dessert, both from widely distributed big brands and local makers.

"This legislation will further grow a burgeoning industry and boost small businesses while helping to put them on a path of sustained growth that empowers both producers and consumers,” the governor said.