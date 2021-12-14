Lisa Frank & Pillsbury Partner to Bring Fans a New, Nostalgic Sugar Cookie

There was one summer where I spent all my time attached to a set of neon gel pens and a Lisa Frank coloring book. Like so many '90s babies, the neon-bright Lisa Frank school supplies and apparel were a signature part of my childhood. Now, the Lisa Frank brand is partnering with Pillsbury to bring fans a bit of nostalgia with the release of the new Pillsbury Lisa Frank Unicorn Shape Sugar Cookie Dough.

The bright and whimsical new cookie dough comes ready to bake and is safe to eat raw. The dough features a unicorn design inspired by the classic Lisa Frank unicorn in the same Pillsbury-shaped sugar cookie dough roll we all know and love.

Forrest Green, the head of brand at Lisa Frank, shared how excited their team is to work with Pillsbury by saying, "Our teams created this amazing product to bring generations together and share the infinite joy that defines our everlasting brands."

Each package will have 20 pre-cut whimsical unicorns and is currently available at retailers nationwide for a limited time.