This Viral List of Good Things That Happened in 2016 Will Remind You the World Is Still OK

David Bowie, Prince, Muhammad Ali, Gordie Howe, an election (which is generally unpleasant for everyone even before half the country is massively disappointed), Brexit, DC Comics movies, that death on Game of Thrones... for many, 2016 gets a rating of "bummer" or much worse. A spot of good news could do everyone well.

Tumblr user helthehatter is there for you. A list posted to their Tumblr account titled "Good Things That Happened in 2016" is the little dose of positivity that everyone needs as we enter the last month and a half of the year.

Their list ranges from scientific breakthroughs ("massive strides in Alzheimers’ prevention") to environmental wins ("volunteers in India planted 50 million trees"), pop culture ("LEONARDO DICAPRIO WON AN OSCAR!") to just standard good days ("birthdays") and good things ("chocolate").