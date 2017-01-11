Year In Review
This Viral List of Good Things That Happened in 2016 Will Remind You the World Is Still OK

Published On 11/10/2016
good things in 2016
MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images

David Bowie, Prince, Muhammad Ali, Gordie Howe, an election (which is generally unpleasant for everyone even before half the country is massively disappointed), Brexit, DC Comics movies, that death on Game of Thrones... for many, 2016 gets a rating of "bummer" or much worse. A spot of good news could do everyone well.

Tumblr user helthehatter is there for you. A list posted to their Tumblr account titled "Good Things That Happened in 2016" is the little dose of positivity that everyone needs as we enter the last month and a half of the year.

Their list ranges from scientific breakthroughs ("massive strides in Alzheimers’ prevention") to environmental wins ("volunteers in India planted 50 million trees"), pop culture ("LEONARDO DICAPRIO WON AN OSCAR!") to just standard good days ("birthdays") and good things ("chocolate"). 

It's simple, but the list is the bit of saccharine positivity many could clearly use right now. How can you tell? It was posted on election day and is approaching 200,000 shares already. Even if it's not the most perfectly fact-checked, the message is clear. Take a look at the list below and find yourself an easy smile.

http://helthehatter.tumblr.com/post/152910935316/good-things-that-happened-in-2016

h/t Independent

Dustin Nelson is a News Writer with Thrillist. He holds a Guinness World Record, but has never met the fingernail lady. He’s written for Sports Illustrated, Men’s Journal, The Rumpus, and other digital wonderlands. Follow him @dlukenelson.

