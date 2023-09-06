America's 'Cheapest Amusement Park' Is Not for the Faint of Heart
A new mega-viral TikTok proves this Wisconsin attraction is surely a memorable experience.
At Little Amerricka Amusement Park in Marshall, Wisconsin, you're sure in for a wild ride—or a few of them, actually.
A TikTok recently went viral showing off what narrator Matthew Ables defined as the "cheapest amusement park" in the country, and trust us when we say that it goes beyond what you could ever possibly imagine. Take a fever dream, mix it together with a glitch in the matrix, add a heap of countryside beauty and, most importantly, make it unconventionally fun—you'll have made yourself a Little Amerricka Amusement Park (yes, it's spelled like that).
According to the park's website, there is no general admission and visitors must purchase tickets for each individual ride, which cost $2 each. Pretty cheap, right? You do get what you pay for, though. "For $2 you can ride a rollercoaster that straps you in with a pool noodle," says the TikTok poster in the video, which has gotten over 5.2 million views on the platform so far. In the frame, a pink pool noodle is shown serving as a safety bar—or, as we hope, just externally covering one.
But that's not all. Did you know that at Little Amerricka you can ride "the country's roughest coaster," as Ables, who specializes in talking about "the weirdest things on the internet," put it? They were big fans, apparently. "You know," they commented after allegedly taking part in the ride. "What I liked about it it's that it is actually thrilling in that I didn't know if I was gonna survive."
And hey, worst case scenario, Little Amerricka has got you covered till the end too. "If you do happen to perish on one of the rides," jokes the poster in the video, "There is a graveyard conveniently located across the fence."
Adrenaline rides aren't for everyone, though, and if you're not trying to get buried at Little Amerricka, you might be looking for something more relaxing and less dangerous. May we suggest a quick nature-filled tour? A train ride, perchance? You've got it—and once again, it goes beyond any possible expectation you might have.
"They have a deceiving train ride called The Kiddie Railway," warns Ables. "But this thing took us several miles into the Wisconsin countryside to the point that we saw literal zebras." And in case you're wondering—no, the one in the video is not a horse wearing painted stripes.
Jokes and unexpected wild animals aside, the Wisconsin park is certainly a budget-friendly option, and its website outlines a number of other attractions that seem less potentially anxiety-inducing. The park offers 18-hole mini-golf, go karts, bumper boats, and a haunted house. The park also offers a special pumpkin train in the fall, and concessions like cotton candy, soft serve, and hot dogs year round.