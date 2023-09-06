America's 'Cheapest Amusement Park' Is Not for the Faint of Heart

At Little Amerricka Amusement Park in Marshall, Wisconsin, you're sure in for a wild ride—or a few of them, actually.

A TikTok recently went viral showing off what narrator Matthew Ables defined as the "cheapest amusement park" in the country, and trust us when we say that it goes beyond what you could ever possibly imagine. Take a fever dream, mix it together with a glitch in the matrix, add a heap of countryside beauty and, most importantly, make it unconventionally fun—you'll have made yourself a Little Amerricka Amusement Park (yes, it's spelled like that).

According to the park's website, there is no general admission and visitors must purchase tickets for each individual ride, which cost $2 each. Pretty cheap, right? You do get what you pay for, though. "For $2 you can ride a rollercoaster that straps you in with a pool noodle," says the TikTok poster in the video, which has gotten over 5.2 million views on the platform so far. In the frame, a pink pool noodle is shown serving as a safety bar—or, as we hope, just externally covering one.

But that's not all. Did you know that at Little Amerricka you can ride "the country's roughest coaster," as Ables, who specializes in talking about "the weirdest things on the internet," put it? They were big fans, apparently. "You know," they commented after allegedly taking part in the ride. "What I liked about it it's that it is actually thrilling in that I didn't know if I was gonna survive."