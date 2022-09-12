Little Bites Pumpkin Muffins Are Back in Stores for Fall

Little Bites is ringing in fall by bringing back its popular Pumpkin Muffins. It is the perfect treat for mornings when you're on the run but you still want to enjoy the crisp sensation that autumn ushers in.

The pumpkin muffins are made with real pumpkin, so it's an authentic flavor. The muffins will be available in a 20-count box (five packages each containing four mini muffins) for a suggested price of $5.69.

According to Walmart's website, the product is already on shelves in some stores. Other grocers, like Acme, are also stocking them. To find a store near you selling the seasonal item (read: it won't be on shelves for long) you can head to the Little Bites website.

Want more pumpkin flavored foods in your kitchen? Thrillist has a comprehensive guide to seasonal snacking options.

