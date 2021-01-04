Little Caesars Is Giving Us $5 Off Delivery Orders Through Its App This Month
Five bucks goes a long way here.
It's a brand new year and Little Caesars, wallet's best friend, is already back on its money-saving bullsh*t, if you will. During the month of January, hungry Caesareans can earn $5 off their order—just for getting it delivered.
It appears that the promo is intended to raise awareness about Little Caesars' relatively new delivery offering, though we wouldn't be surprised if the company just wanted an excuse to pad our purses.
In order to qualify for the discount, it'll have to be your first time ordering delivery directly through Little Caesars digitally. Redeem the offer by going into the Little Caesars app or onto the website, start an order for delivery, add your items to the cart, and enter the promo code TRYDELIVERY1. $5 will be removed from your order and you can go on your cheesy way.
Maybe you can put that coupon toward a Pepperoni Cheeser! Cheeser! while it's still on the menu. Just a thought!
