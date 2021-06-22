Little Caesars Is Offering $6 Pizzas for Just One Day

Earlier this year, Buddy's Pizza—the restaurant credited with creating Detroit-style pizza—announced it was starting National Detroit-Style Pizza Day to mark its 75th anniversary. That day will arrive on June 23, and a big pizza chain based in Detroit is going to offer a deal across the country to celebrate the style.

Little Caesars will offer its DEEP!DEEP Dish pizza for just $6 when you drop in the code "DetroitDeepDish" on June 23. The announcement from Little Caesars acknowledges Buddy's as the originator and even notes a few local shops around the US that will be celebrating the newly-founded food holiday.

"Detroit-style deep dish pizza is one of the most unique and delicious pizza styles," Jeff Klein, chief marketing officer for Little Caesars, said in a statement. "Little Caesars became the first national pizza chain to offer Detroit-style deep dish pizza in 2013. Today, we want to remind the country about the distinctive and delectable qualities of our hometown pizza style and give everyone a chance to try it at a great value."

The deal is available at participating locations, though you won't be able to grab a $6 pizza through any third-party apps. Unfortunately, there's also a service fee on delivery orders that are less than $10, so, you're probably going to want to pick it up in-store, especially since you can only get one $6 pizza.

Local shops around the country that will be celebrating the holiday as well include Fat Chris' Pizza and Such in Chicago, Dough Town in New Orleans, Square Pizza in San Diego, Square Pie Guys in San Francisco, and Blue Steel Pizza Company in Bloomfield, New Jersey. Hitting your local shop is probably the way to go for a great pizza, but if you don't have a local shop slinging square slices, well, there are $6 pizzas out there.