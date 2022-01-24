There's a Batman-Themed Pizza Hitting Little Caesars This Month

Little Caesars is down to get weird. At least, relative to the average pizza chain. The Crazy Bread is certainly not the wildest thing it has done before. It has rolled out a deeply unexpected calzone and pizza hybrid, pretzel crust pizza, the Quattro, a bacon-wrapped pizza, and a half pizza, half breadstick mash-up.

Creating a duo that doesn't have the classic ring of Batman and Robin, Little Caesars has partnered with the upcoming The Batman movie. It is birthing into existence a bat-shaped pizza called the Batman Calzony. Heart-shaped pizzas and pumpkin-shaped pizzas have become standard seasonal fare, but a bat-shaped pizza is... new.

It's a turn on the Crazy Calzony, which first appeared in August of last year. This new creation features pepperoni pizza through the middle and, uh, wings before rolling itself up into a calzone for the ears and tail of the bat. The chain says it has a parmesan and butter, calzone-like crust with garlic white sauce, cheese, and julienned pepperoni (in the calzone). You'll also get a side of Crazy Sauce.

Maybe the connection to The Batman will lure you back if you're still fuming over the price increase on its Hot-N-Ready pizzas.