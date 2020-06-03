Little Caesars Is Stuffing Its Classic Crazy Bread With More Cheese
You can also get a large pie for just $3.99 this week.
It's downright rude to order pizza without another glorious carb-filled side to go with it. And while I'd typically opt for garlic bread, mozzarella sticks, maybe fried zucchini if I'm pretending to diet, Little Caesars is unleashing a cheese-stuffed crazy bread that might trump the pizza itself. That's right, I said it.
Earlier this week, the purveyor of hot 'n ready pizza took its fan-favorite crazy bread one step further by filling it with cheese. Little Caesars' classic dough is now stuffed with warm cheese before it's doused in garlic and grated parmesan. Though the bread's presence on menus might be short-lived (it's one of those limited-time only deals), we're going to focus on the positives here. Like, how it tastes.
"Since its debut in 1982, Crazy Bread’s popularity has grown to reach a nearly iconic status," senior vice president of global marketing Jeff Klein said in a statement Monday. "That's why we think crazy bread is the perfect platform to be stuffed with other craveable ingredients for the ultimate complement to our pizza."
The cheese-stuffed crazy bread isn't the only good news I've got for you, my hangry friends. Little Caesars is also slashing prices as a thank you to customers who supported the chain's "pie it forward" program, helping to donate 220,000 pizzas to first responders and healthcare professionals, AP News reports.
Through Monday, June 7, you can score a classic large pepperoni pizza for just $3.99 when you place an order online for delivery or pickup. The only caveat? There's a three pizza per person limit. Trust me, I asked.
