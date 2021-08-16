Little Caesars Is Unleashing a Calzone-Pizza Hybrid

Straight from the mind of Ben Wyatt (okay, not really) comes the new Little Caesars Crazy Calzony. If you think the name is perplexing, wait until you get a look at the "pizza."

The new item, which the fast food pizza chain unveiled on Friday, is an X-shaped pizza and calzone hybrid. It's the Indominus Rex of pizza, taking a similar amount of hubris and mad scientist gumption to create.

Here's how Little Caesars describes it: "Crazy Calzony features a pepperoni pizza with a Parmesan and buttery-tasting calzone-like crust filled with garlic white sauce, cheese, and julienne pepperoni, served with Crazy Sauce for dipping." A true treat, it's not too often that you get to see "julienne pepperoni" written down.

The Calzony gets crazy on menus for $8.49 starting August 16. It will also be added as a Hot-N-Ready item starting August 23. So, you'll be able to pop in and nab one out of the rack without having to call ahead and say Crazy Calzony.

By the way, don't forget to take advantage of Little Caesars' ongoing free pizza deal.