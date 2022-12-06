If Another Pizza Disappointed, Little Caesars Will Give You a $6 Detroit-Style Pizza
If another pizzeria disappointed you, Little Caesars will give you a discount to give them a try.
Little Caesars is headquartered in Detroit. (The Red Wings even play in Little Caesars Arena.) The Hot-N-Ready chain is pushing an argument where having a headquarters there means that its Detroit-style pizza, no matter the Little Caesars location, is the real deal.
Whether or not that argument has merit, Little Caesars is pushing its Detroit-style pizza. In a roundabout way, it is willing to offer you a deal to put that argument to the test. The "pizza, pizza" shop is launching a national hotline where you can complain about lousy pizza at other restaurants and get a discount on its Detroit-Style Deep Dish.
If you have been disappointed by a Detroit-style pizza anywhere other than Little Caesars, call 1-833-428-DEEP or visit DetroitStyleCompensation.com to complain. When you do, you will be rewarded with a code that gets you $3 off a Detroit-Style Deep Dish at Little Caesars, bringing the total to $5.99.
Before the hotline's launch, it was not entirely clear how thorough the reporting process would be. It does not, however, appear to be a free-for-all based on the honor system. You must upload a receipt for your disappointing dinner to get the code if you report a complaint on its site. They're making you work for it, but a whole pizza for $6 is worth it.
