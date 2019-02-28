Don’t Fall for This Little Caesars Free Pizza Coupon Hoax

Little Caesars has been serving up hot and ready pizzas for 60 years. But rather than marking the occasion with a celebration, the pizza purveyor is trying to prevent customers from getting scammed by a “fraudulent” coupon that could leave customers with a virus on their computers rather than free pies.
Early this week Little Caesars addressed the fake offer, which apparently promises three free large pizzas to all who clicked the deceptive link. In a message posted to its Facebook page, the chain assured followers that it wasn’t behind the coupon, but that it was “monitoring the situation and diligently working to resolve the issue.” Little Caesars urged customers not to engage the link.
“There is currently a fraudulent Little Caesars coupon in circulation, stating ‘Little Caesars is rewarding everyone with 3 free large pizza coupon on their 60th anniversary.’ This coupon was not generated or distributed by Little Caesars. We are monitoring the situation and diligently working to resolve this issue. We recommend that you do not click through to the coupon, as it may download a virus on your computer or device. Thank you,” the company said.
Fans of the chain are happy it got out in front of the hoax quickly. Many said they’d been sent the coupon, or had seen it floating around online. Other perhaps more jaded Little Caesars patrons couldn’t help but laugh at how “gullible” people who fell for the coupon were. Listen, who among us wouldn’t be moved by an offer like that?
“Thanx [sic] for the heads-up. A friend forwarded it, and we knew it was too good to be true. Some people just want to watch the world burn,” one commenter said. Another wrote, “Too late lol.”
“Anyone who falls for this should never be able to have pizza again,” a third patron wrote.
As a result of the scam, Little Caesars probably won’t be giving away free pizza anytime soon. The good news, however, is that their pizza is cheap -- like really, really cheap. So, if you fell for the scam you can channel your sorrows into polishing off a pie.
What kind of monster would lure innocent people in with the promise of free pizza, only to leave their computers perhaps permanently damaged by a virus? We may never know. Let this be a lesson to you: some things really are too good to be true, folks.
h/t The Takeout
The Real Reason Chick-Fil-A Is Closed on Sunday
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.