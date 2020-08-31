Little Caesars Will Give You a Free 2-Liter With Any Pizza

One recent survey suggests that people are getting awfully tired of cooking at home during the pandemic. Right now, it's harder to go to the restaurants we love and to have people over for a meal. It's fun to cook for yourself or family, but at some point, you're doing it over and over and over and over...

That's undoubtedly a big part of the decision to bring back delivery at Little Caesars. The Hot-N-Ready chain is making it even more alluring to order delivery with a new deal. Place an order online for any pizza, and you can grab a free two-liter of Pepsi.