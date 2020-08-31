Little Caesars Will Give You a Free 2-Liter With Any Pizza
Might as well throw one on your order. Right?
One recent survey suggests that people are getting awfully tired of cooking at home during the pandemic. Right now, it's harder to go to the restaurants we love and to have people over for a meal. It's fun to cook for yourself or family, but at some point, you're doing it over and over and over and over...
That's undoubtedly a big part of the decision to bring back delivery at Little Caesars. The Hot-N-Ready chain is making it even more alluring to order delivery with a new deal. Place an order online for any pizza, and you can grab a free two-liter of Pepsi.
Who wants a free PEPSI® 2-liter?— Little Caesars Pizza (@littlecaesars) August 17, 2020
Place an online order for any pizza and add a 2L*. Use code: FREE2L3C at checkout!
*offer good for a limited time. Terms: https://t.co/iRSHzKQ94E pic.twitter.com/TA2KAWmH3e
When your order that pizza through the Little Caesars app or website, use the promo code "FREE2L3C" to get drinks on the house. You'll have to be sure to add the soda to your cart, though. Then the price will be adjusted at checkout.
The offer is even good on delivery at the locations that are participating. Though, there's a limit of one free two-liter per customer, per order, per day for as long as the deal is around. There's no set end date for the deal, though. It's just got that vague "limited time" label on there. So, don't keep that knowledge in your pocket for too long.
h/t ChewBoom
