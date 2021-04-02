Little Caesars Is Giving Fans Free Crazy Bread Every Wednesday During NHL Season

If you like breadsticks and hockey, you're going to love Little Caesars' newest deal. Little Caesars wants the naming rights to your living room—or wherever you watch hockey games—and in return, the company will give you a coupon for free Crazy Bread every Wednesday through the duration of NHL season.

What does it mean to give a pizza chain naming rights? It just means that Little Caesars will reward you if you agree to start calling your TV room the "Little Caesars NHL Viewing Room."

"We know many fans will be staying home this season, but their enthusiasm for NHL Hockey still is as incredible as it is every year," said Jeff Klein, head of global marketing for Little Caesars, in a press release. "We want Little Caesars to be a big part of the fan experience, and we want people to always have delicious, buttery Crazy Bread close at hand as they watch their favorite teams take the ice."

To sign the "contract" and give Little Caesars naming rights, visit PizzaNightHockey.com.