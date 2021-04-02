Little Caesars Is Giving Fans Free Crazy Bread Every Wednesday During NHL Season
You just have to name your NHL viewing room after Little Caesars.
If you like breadsticks and hockey, you're going to love Little Caesars' newest deal. Little Caesars wants the naming rights to your living room—or wherever you watch hockey games—and in return, the company will give you a coupon for free Crazy Bread every Wednesday through the duration of NHL season.
What does it mean to give a pizza chain naming rights? It just means that Little Caesars will reward you if you agree to start calling your TV room the "Little Caesars NHL Viewing Room."
"We know many fans will be staying home this season, but their enthusiasm for NHL Hockey still is as incredible as it is every year," said Jeff Klein, head of global marketing for Little Caesars, in a press release. "We want Little Caesars to be a big part of the fan experience, and we want people to always have delicious, buttery Crazy Bread close at hand as they watch their favorite teams take the ice."
To sign the "contract" and give Little Caesars naming rights, visit PizzaNightHockey.com.
If you're one of the first 600 fans to sign the naming rights contract with Little Caesars, you'll get more than just Crazy Bread.
Those early birds will also be given signage, shown in the image above, to place in their Little Caesars NHL Hockey Room, an official copy of their naming rights contract, a $50 gift card to the NHL.com shop, a weekly coupon for a free ExtraMostBestest pizza with the purchase of any other pizza, and a festive lanyard you can wear while watching hockey games.
It's a great time to be a hockey fan.
