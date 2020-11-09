Little Caesars Is Lowering Your Pizza Bill With Free Delivery This Week

In January, Little Caesars started offering delivery for the first time in 20 years. Now, it's offering free delivery, because Little Caesars apparently gets a thrill out of driving its prices lower and lower.

From now through Sunday, November 15, all orders of $10 or more placed on the Little Caesars website or mobile app will have their delivery fees waived. There's a limit of one order per person per day, but otherwise the promo is about as simple as it sounds.

"The value and convenience that Little Caesars provides has resulted in an incredible increase in delivery demand," said Ed Gleich, senior vice president of innovation at Little Caesars, in a statement. "Now, we want to make it even more affordable for customers to have America's Best Value delivered right to their door."

In other words, Little Caesars isn't celebrating any particular occasion—it just wants to toss out a reminder that its pizza is cheap as hell. (The chain's last reminder came not too long ago when it claimed it has the "lowest priced pizza delivered, guaranteed" and offered a gift card to anyone who can find a lower price from one of its major competitors.)

The approaching holidays can only mean increased spending so, random or not, we'll take a discount wherever we can.