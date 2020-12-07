Little Caesars Is Giving Out Free Pizzas via DoorDash Delivery Through December 13

Amidst all the shopping, baking, and holiday stress, you need a little something, something to take the edge off. The trick? Carbs. Lots and lots and lots of them.

In honor of Little Caesars' expanded partnership with DoorDash, the pizza slinger and delivery platform are gifting us all what we really want: free food. Just order up $10 worth of food—wings and some Crazy Bread will do the trick—and you'll score a free 14-inch Classic Cheese or Pepperoni Pizza with it. The promo kicks off on Monday, December 7, and runs through Sunday, December 13.

"Almost one year ago, Little Caesars and DoorDash first teamed up to offer delivery through the Little Caesars app and website for the first time in Little Caesars' 60-year history," DoorDash wrote in a statement to Thrillist via email. "Now, Little Caesars and DoorDash are expanding their exclusive partnership, adding Little Caesars stores to DoorDash’s marketplace throughout the US and Canada.Hot N’ Ready Pizza lovers can get their favorite Classic and Deep!Deep! DISH pizzas, sides, and more at Little Caesars stores on the DoorDash app and website."