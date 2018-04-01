Little Caesars is Giving Everyone Free Pizza Today

Even if your March Madness bracket fell apart weeks ago, you'll still get to reap at least one nice reward from the way the big 2018 college hoops tournament played out. That's because Little Caesars is giving away free lunch combos to anyone today, all thanks to a shocking upset early on in this year's tourney that triggered a crazy offer the pizza chain made, which it never expected it would have to make good on.
During the first week of March Madness, Little Caesars put out a special offer: if a number 16 seed team beat a number 1 seed team then they'd give away free Lunch Combos to everyone. Well, on March 16 that's exactly what happened -- the underdogs from the University of Maryland Baltimore County shocked the number 1 seeded and highly favored University of Virginia, taking the win. It wasn't just an unexpected outcome, it was a historic one, marking the first time a 16 seed team had ever defeated a number 1 seed team in the men's NCAA tournament. Before then, number 16 seed teams had lost 135 times in a row to their number 1 seed opponents.
Now, the pizza chain is making good on its promise and will be handing out free $5 Hot-N-Ready Lunch Combos today, April 2. That's right, a full freaking meal for the low, low price of zero dollars.
Here's the Little Caesars free pizza deal:
There's no real catch here. All you have to do to score some free pizza is stop by a participating Little Caesars between 11:30am and 1pm local time to claim a combo, which comes with four slices of deep dish pepperoni pizza and a 20oz drink. You're only entitled to one free combo, and they're also limiting it to one per family, so head over with your friends (or just play cool and pretend you don't know your family). And while the Little Caesars expects to be able to fulfill every order received, they do anticipate it being one of their busiest days ever, and the fun will only last while supplies last. Also, you need to be there and have placed an order by no later than 1pm to get the deal (you can't call in an order ahead of time), so plan to get there early in case there's a line.
To figure out where your nearest Little Caesars is, you can find 'em all right here.
