Little Caesars’ New Deal Gets You a Whole Pizza for Free

If there’s just one thing better than a fresh hot pizza, it’s a free fresh hot pizza. Thanks to a new offer from Little Caesars, you’re getting exactly that.

The fast food pizza purveyor will hook you up with your choice of an ExtraMostBestest Pepperoni or Cheese Pizza when you spend $15 or more on an online delivery order, according to a report by Brand Eating.

For those who may not be versed in Little Caesars menu items, the ExtraMostBestest pizza is the pizza chain’s large pie with, as the name suggests, extra. The pizza comes with extra cheese and extra toppings and has been a fixture on the menu since 2017.

The deal lasts until Sunday, August 22, and will only apply while using the Little Caesars app or website. You’ll also need to enter the code "EXTRAPIZZA1" during checkout to receive the promotion. Happy pizza eating, folks!