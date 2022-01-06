Get Little Caesars' Upgraded Pepperoni Pizza and 8 Breadsticks for $10
This monster deal includes a pie with 33% more meat and a 2-liter soda.
Courtesy of Little Caesars
To celebrate the debut of its new and improved Hot-N-Ready Classic Pepperoni Pizza, which has 33% more pepperoni than the original, Little Caesars is featuring the pie as part of the new Hot-N-Ready Large Classic Pepperoni Meal Deal.
The meal deal comes with a Large Classic Pepperoni Pizza, Crazy Combo, and a two-liter Pepsi product. And in case you were wondering, the Crazy Combo includes eight breadsticks that feature butter and garlic flavors topped with a parmesan cheese sprinkle and served with Little Caesar's Crazy Sauce.
The deal is exclusively available online nationwide and for a limited time for $9.99.
