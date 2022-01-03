Little Caesars Hot-N-Ready Pizza Cost More Than $5 Now

Everywhere you look, it seems like prices are rising. You're paying more at the pump, more at the grocery store, and now, more at Little Caesars. The chain famously boasted a $5 deal on its signature Hot-N-Ready pizzas, but now customers should prepare to shell out more dough for pizza on the go.

Little Caesars is now selling a "new and improved" version of its Hot-N-Ready Pizza. The offering features 33% more pepperoni, so customers will have to pay the price. The price in question is $5.55, and the increase is the first in over 25 years.

The ramped-up Hot-N-Ready pizza is a permanent menu item. However, the new cost is here for a "limited time." Unfortunately, after that period comes to a close, the pizza could end up costing more. It may cost a bit more in some cities after the promotional price ends.

According to CNN Business, customers don't seem too bothered by the $.55 increase. Little Caesars says it's still got the "country's most affordable price" among pizza chains. Similar pizzas at other chains cost between $13 and $16, which is quite a bit more than Little Caesars, even with the increase.