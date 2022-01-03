Little Caesars Hot-N-Ready Pizza Cost More Than $5 Now

Prices at the chain have increased 11%.

By Caitlyn Hitt

Published on 1/3/2022 at 3:48 PM

Everywhere you look, it seems like prices are rising. You're paying more at the pump, more at the grocery store, and now, more at Little Caesars. The chain famously boasted a $5 deal on its signature Hot-N-Ready pizzas, but now customers should prepare to shell out more dough for pizza on the go.

Little Caesars is now selling a "new and improved" version of its Hot-N-Ready Pizza. The offering features 33% more pepperoni, so customers will have to pay the price. The price in question is $5.55, and the increase is the first in over 25 years.

The ramped-up Hot-N-Ready pizza is a permanent menu item. However, the new cost is here for a "limited time." Unfortunately, after that period comes to a close, the pizza could end up costing more. It may cost a bit more in some cities after the promotional price ends. 

According to CNN Business, customers don't seem too bothered by the $.55 increase. Little Caesars says it's still got the "country's most affordable price" among pizza chains. Similar pizzas at other chains cost between $13 and $16, which is quite a bit more than Little Caesars, even with the increase. 

