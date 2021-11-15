Little Caesars Has Everything You Need to Complete Your Wardrobe

Little Caesars is known for its hot and ready pizzas, but that's not the only thing the pizza chain is getting hot and ready. With the launch of its new merch line, Little Caesars has the perfect pizza-centric alternative to the fast food apparel out there.

At HotNReadyShop.com, you can buy everything from a Crazy Bread lounge set to a Hot-N-Ready gaming chair. There's a pizza slice blanket, a button-down pizza shirt, and even more seasonal-specific items like wrapping paper and tree ornaments.

"Little Caesars is a cult brand that consumers want to be part of, we're thrilled that people can show their brand love in the most Little Caesars way possible," said Jeff Klein, chief marketing officer at Little Caesars, in a press release. "Our inspiration was, 'pizza so good you want to wear it'—we're embracing the fact that Little Caesars has no place in high fashion, and that's exactly what people love about the brand."

And while a backpack covered in pepperoni slices might not make it across any catwalk, it's cool enough for pizza lovers.