Little Caesars Debuts New Twix-Topped Dessert

Little Caesars has added a new flavor to its Cookie Dough Brownie lineup. In addition to the M&M-topped brownie, a Twix-topped brownie is joining the mix. The base of the brownie is pretty standard, but then a layer of cookie dough icing is added. Crumbles of Twix candy bars on top of that layer finish the treat off.

You can order the new brownie flavor online from LittleCaesars.com, or pick it up at your local shop. The brownies come four per order and are priced at $3.89.

If you're looking to round out your order, there are plenty of savory new options available at Little Caesars too. To celebrate the upcoming release of the new, Robert Pattinson-led Batman, the chain is offering a bat-shaped pizza.

A bat-shaped pizza and a triple-layer brownie might not be the traditional meal of a superhero, but it is definitely a winning combo.