Little Caesars Is Launching a Pepperoni-Decked 'Old World' Pizza

Inflation combined with big corporations making record profits has made for some very strange promotions.

Little Caesars, known for slinging low-cost pizzas, is joining that fray. It says it's making "gourmet flavors more accessible to everyone" with its new menu item. You might not expect to see gourmet and Little Caesars sitting side by side, but here we are. The company is launching a new pizza called the Old World Fanceroni Pepperoni.

The pizza comes topped with more than 100 slices of what it calls Old World Pepperoni. You might be more used to seeing them referred to as crispy cup pepperoni. Those are the ones that curl up and get crispy around the edges. Those smoky, crispy pepperoni will cover the entirety of this new dish from the pizza company that has made its name on saying pizza twice.

The new pizza will be available for $10 starting August 1. It'll also be available as a Hot-N-Ready item a week later on August 8. That's about a dime per pepperoni slice, you might say if you were making some non-sensical point about inflation.