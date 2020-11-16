Little Caesars Is Bringing Back This Super-Cheesy Pizza for a Sensible $7

Y'all really went and did it. You revolted and Little Caesars gave in—at least for now.

Starting Monday, November 16, the Pepperoni Cheeser!Cheeser! pizza will be available through the Little Caesars app and website. Then, on Monday, November 23, the fan-favorite will be even easier to get: Stores will keep them stocked in the Hot-N-Ready ovens from 4-8pm and will make them upon request at any other time of day.

“It’s no surprise that our customers asked us to bring back the Pepperoni Cheeser!Cheeser! pizza," said Jeff Klein, senior vice president of global marketing at Little Caesars. “The cheesy, crunchy crust is reminiscent of a toasted, asiago cheese bagel.”

If you've never tried a Pepperoni Cheeser!Cheeser!, it's a large pizza with pepperoni, fresh mozzarella, basil, and a toasted asiago-parmesan crust. And in typical Little Caesars fashion, they're reasonably priced, coming in at $7 plus tax.

It's unclear how long it'll stay on the menu, so be warned that this may not last forever. Still, you did good, Lil Cs. Now bring back the Mexican Pizza, Taco Bell.