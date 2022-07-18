You Can Get a 3-Topping Pizza & Crazy Combo for $11.99 at Little Caesars This Week

Little Caesars is the king of food deals—even if inflation got ahold of our beloved $5 Hot-N-Ready pizza. Now through July 24, you can snag a large pie with up to three toppings and a Crazy Combo for just $11.99 when you order online or via the brand's app.

The promotion is that simple. Just add both the pizza and combo to your cart with code TOPITUP1 at checkout, and you'll walk away with a massive meal for less than $12.

While the pizza toppings are entirely up to you (select any three!), the Crazy Combo features eight bread sticks smothered in butter and garlic, sprinkled with parmesan cheese, and served with Crazy Sauce. However, the promo does exclude deep dish, stuffed crust, and thin crust pizzas, FYI.

As for our vegetarian pals out there, Little Caesars is no stranger to the plant-based movement. The chain introduced its own vegan sausage pizza in partnership with Impossible Foods in 2019 before testing a vegan pepperoni made from pea protein last year.

Now that you're good and hungry, hit up the app and toss in your order.