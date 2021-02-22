Little Caesars Is Bringing Back Its Pretzel Crust Pizza

Like Evel Knievel superfans, big pizza chains love a good stunt. Though, it wouldn't be fair to say they're all stunt and no substance. The weird creations occasionally work for the pizza-starved masses.

It would appear that Pretzel Crust Pizza is one of these creations with an audience. Little Caesars, making claims of "unwavering requests by enthusiastic" diners, is bringing back its Pretzel Crust Pizza. It's a real Snakes on a Plane situation. You know what you're getting here. It's a pizza, and the crust of that pizza is a pretzel.

"This pizza is our most popular product request on social media, and we’re excited to bring it back while treating customers to a few surprises along the way," Jeff Klein, senior vice president of global marketing for Little Caesars, said in a statement.

The Pretzel-y pizza comes with a creamy cheddar cheese sauce, mozzarella and Muenster cheese, and pepperoni. You can customize it to put traditional pizza sauce on there if you're not rolling the dice on this cheddar cheese sauce. Though, the wild times don't end there.

The Pretzel Crust Pizza was first introduced back in 2014. This time, however, you're going to get two versions. One is the classic take. The other is the pretzel pizza with a cheese-stuffed crust.

It's available starting February 22 and will only stick around for a little while. But the Pretzel Crust Pizza starts at a surprisingly reasonable $6 at the participating locations where it's being offered. If you're intrigued by this whole situation, it won't set you back too much to give it a try.