Here's What All 4 Sections of Little Caesars' New Quattro Pizza Taste Like

Little Caesars is attempting to solve your pizza party problems with one pizza that can do it all. The Quattro Pizza, the latest experiment from the Hot-N-Ready chain, is a medley of cheese, meats, and -- bruschetta?! -- all rolled into one, evenly divided pizza. With this invention, everyone can get what they want (if what they want happens to be a slice of cheese, pepperoni, sausage and pepperoni, or bruschetta pizza. If you're craving an olive and mushroom pizza, you're SOL).
To judge whether or not the newly launched Quattro Pizza will be a real party pleaser, we decided to taste all four quadrants and find out which one is the best, which one is forgettable, and whether or not people will actually be happy that you showed up to a potluck with a randomly topped Little Caesars pizza. Here are our thoughts about each quadrant, in order of least tastiest to most:
Cheese
I mean, it's a cheese pizza. It has Little Caesars usual soft crust, sauce, and cheese. It's what you expect out of a box of a cheese Hot-N-Ready pizza, though a little bit more flavorful thanks to flecks of garlic and herb seasoning. It is not memorable, but it is fine. If this was the only option your vegetarian friend had, I think they'd understand and be totally neutral about the entire situation... but also wonder why this pizza party has no veggie pizzas.
Pepperoni
Pepperoni is America's favorite pizza topping because it delivers salty, greasy, meaty discs of joy that perfectly complement the flavors of dough, sauce, and cheese. Little Caesars version, like the cheese quadrant, is pretty standard. Then again, it too has a generous sprinkling of garlic and herbs that adds a little extra pizzazz.
Sausage & Pepperoni
This slice is perfect for enthusiastic meat lovers everywhere. Little Caesars was really generous with their meats; its hard to identify any cheese underneath all the rounds of pepperoni and clumps of sausage. I liked this slice! The sausage was peppery, the pepperoni was salty, the cheese was melty. All of it came together in a wonderful sodium bomb that activated my heart burn. I have no regrets.
Bruschetta
Little Caesars unleashed this completely new pizza and we are here for it. The bruschetta quadrant was full of cubed tomatoes, sausages, and a deep garlic flavor. The pizza was fragrant and captured the spirit of fresh bruschetta on the Italian countryside, except in fast food pizza chain form. The sausage provided some nice saltiness to counterbalance the refreshing tomatoes, though even without the protein, this pizza would be delicious. Perhaps next time, I'd even glaze it with some balsamic vinaigrette.
Is the Quattro Pizza worth getting?
The idea that the Quattro Pizza is the answer to life's pizza party problems is a bit laughable, only because there isn't that much variation. It's not a very vegetarian-friendly pizza, the difference between pepperoni versus pepperoni and sausage isn't that distinct, and the combinations aren't timeless classics like barbecue chicken pizza, margherita, or white pizza. If Little Caesars really wanted to wow us, they'd give us a quattro pizza that had expansively different toppings -- ones that would really challenge us. It'd be easier to order two large pizzas with half and half toppings that are everyone's favorite. Where's the pepperoni and pineapple quarter?
That being said, it is a fun idea. I think this pizza would work well for solo eaters who want to taste a little bit of everything without having to order too many pizzas. As a Hot-N-Ready carryout, it's also undeniably convenient.
Would I go out of my way to order this pizza? Not really. But if someone pulled up at a party with this, I'd definitely be joyfully reaching for a slice of bruschetta.
