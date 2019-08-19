Little Caesars' New Quattro Pizza Delivers 4 Flavors in One Pie

Have you ever tried to order a pizza with friends, but couldn't agree on toppings? Sure, you can go halfsies on a pie with pineapple pepperoni on one side (the best topping combination) and olives on the other, but sometimes it might be easier if pizza places made the decisions for you and delivered pre-portioned slices with complementary flavors.
If you're having trouble finding a pizza that does it all, look not further: Little Caesars is now attempting the near impossible by creating a pizza that will please everybody. Dubbed the Quattro Pizza, the pie adheres to its name and is divided into four quadrants, each boasting different toppings. There are the classics -- one quarter topped with pepperonis and one plainly enrobed in cheese -- as well as a quadrant full of pepperoni and sausage and one topped with Italian sausage and 'bruschetta' (Roma tomatoes, garlic, olive oil, and balsamic vinegar).
“A classic pizza is always a good choice. But sometimes you have to spice things up," Jeff Klein, senior vice president of global marketing for Little Caesars, said in a press release. "The Quattro pizza is a fun way to try something new or to be sure there’s something for everyone to enjoy at the next pizza night."
The limited edition pizza will be available for $7 through the Little Caesars app and online beginning on August 19, with a nationwide walk-in rollout starting on August 26. In classic Little Caesars style, the pizza will be part of the hot-and-ready menu from 4-8 pm, though you can also request the pizza be made fresh at any other hour.
Is The Most Expensive Sundae In The World Really Worth $1000?
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.