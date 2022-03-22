Little Caesars Stuffed Crazy Bread Is Back

Little Caesars' beloved Stuffed Crazy Bread is back on the national menu for a short time. The menu item was first introduced in 2020, and since then, it has left the menu at most locations. Now, no matter where you live, you'll be able to order this delicious side with any order or as its very own treat.

Here's a quick primer for those who missed the release of the Stuffed Crazy Bread this time around. The signature Crazy Bread, which is covered in a garlic butter and parmesan cheese spread, is stuffed with melted cheese and served with Crazy Sauce.

For $3.49, you can get three of the stuffed breadsticks from participating Little Caesars. If you want to pick up the meal quickly, they will be available for Hot-N-Ready pickup between 4 and 8 pm.

Little Caesars is offering a Stuffed Crazy Bread Meal Deal for customers who place orders online for those planning to add the breadsticks to a larger order. The deal includes a one-topping Classic Pizza, one order of Stuffed Crazy Bread, and a two-liter bottle of soda for $10.49. A deal like that almost makes up for the price increase for the $5 Hot-N-Ready pizzas. Almost.