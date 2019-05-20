Little Caesars’ Latest Pizza Is Topped With All-New Impossible Sausage

Big pizza chains are constantly itching to get an edge over the competition, whether that means wooing customers with hot-dog-stuffed-crust and chicken & waffle-topped pies or by offering to deliver them freshly baked as you freshly bake yourself on the beach. Now, the race to corner the "meatless" meat topping market is officially on. Little Caesars announced Monday it's teamed up with Impossible Foods on a special new faux-sausage supreme pizza, making it the first national pizza brand to bring a plant-based meat option to its menu.
As plant-based meat grows increasingly popular on major fast food chain menus, Little Caesars is now testing a new specialty pie topped with a 100% meat-free sausage produced by the folks behind the much-loved Impossible Burger. The pizza chain teamed up with Impossible Foods to create the Impossible Supreme Pizza, which comes topped with caramelized onions, mushrooms, green pepper, and "Impossible Sausage" -- developed and seasoned specifically for LC to mimic the taste and texture of its real sausage.
"Little Caesars has a long history of innovation aimed at providing our customers with value, quality, and convenience. Any product we introduce must deliver on those brand pillars while appealing to our loyal, mostly carnivorous, fans," said David Scrivano, Little Caesar president and CEO, in a press release. "I'm confident that the Impossible Supreme Pizza will go down as one of the most surprising and satisfying menu sensations of 2019. This is likely just the beginning of plant-based menu items from Little Caesars."
Thrillist hasn't yet had a chance to try out the faux sausage, but if it's anywhere near as deceptively meat-like as the Impossible Burger, we have high hopes.
For now, the new Impossible Supreme is available in just three test markets: Yakima, Washington, Fort Myers, Florida, and Albuquerque, New Mexico for a limited time. Since this is a test rollout, it will likely only go nationwide if it gets a positive reaction in those areas.
However this plays out for Little Caesars, though, something tells us we'll be seeing many more plant-based meat options hitting big-chain menus this year.
