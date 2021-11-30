Little Debbie Has 6 Seasonal Sweets for Winter

Little Debbie is kicking off the Christmas season right by dropping its 2021 holiday lineup. The snack brand is well-known for having iconic sweets, and this year, it has all of its festive cakes fans love, from the light and fluffy Vanilla Christmas Tree Cakes to the chocolate Christmas Tree Brownies.

Included in this year's lineup are:

Christmas Cherry Cordials: a layered taste of cherry-flavored creme, sandwiched between two soft vanilla cookies and covered in a chocolatey coating

Christmas Tree Brownies: soft and chewy brownies shaped like Christmas trees, dressed in green frosting, and sprinkled with colorful chocolate chip candy

Christmas Tree Cakes, Chocolate-flavored: a tree-shaped chocolate flavored cake with chocolate creme filling, chocolate-flavored frosting, red and green sprinkles, and a white frosting stripe

Christmas Tree Cakes: a tree-shaped yellow cake with creme filling, decorated with white frosting, green sprinkles, and a red frosting stripe

Christmas Gingerbread Cookies: old-fashioned soft gingerbread cookies topped with white icing and red and green sprinkles

North Pole Nutty Buddy Wafer Bars: peanut butter creme sandwiched between crunchy layers of wafers coated in white fudge and decorative red stripes

You can find Little Debbie's 2021 holiday desserts at participating retailers nationwide. If you want to pick up some festive Little Debbie goodness, check out the store locator to find cakes near you.