Little Debbie Is Bringing 6 Sweet Snack Cakes to Stores this Holiday Season

Your freezer's already full of Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cake Ice Cream pints, so here's your new task. Stock your pantry with the original snack cakes. The nostalgic sweets maker is bringing back its tried and true Christmas-themed cakes for the 2022 holiday season, including an all-new debut.

Let's talk about the newbie first. Little Debbie is releasing Snowflake Brownies, a fudge dessert topped with white icing and stamped with snowflakes. Each box includes five individually-wrapped treats for $2 a pop, Brand Eating reports.

Here's the rest of the lineup:

Vanilla Christmas Tree Cakes: classic tree-shaped yellow cake with creme filling, white icing, green sprinkles, and that signature red frosting stripe

Chocolate-Flavored Christmas Tree Cakes: chocolate-flavored cake, chocolate cream filling, and fudge frosting with red and green sprinkles and a white frosting stripe

Christmas Tree Brownies: tree-shaped brownies doused in green frosting and colorful chocolate chip candy "ornaments"

Christmas Gingerbread Cookies: gingerbread cookies swirled with white icing and red and green sprinkles

Christmas Cherry Cordials: vanilla cookie sandwiches with cherry-flavored creme between and fudge coating the outside

The snack cakes are available at stores nationwide throughout the holiday season. Happy eating!