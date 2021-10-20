Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cake Ice Cream Is Coming to Stores

Little Debbie snacks were always a lunch box favorite for me, and I distinctly remember being incredibly jealous of other kids who had the sweet treats in their lunch boxes and triumphantly happy when I had one in mine. The holiday season brought even more wonder as the company released Halloween, Thanksgiving, and Christmas-themed treats. This year, Little Debbie announced it would be putting a new spin on a seasonal favorite with its new Christmas Tree Ice Cream.

Little Debbie announced via Twitter earlier in October that it would be collaborating with Midwest company Hudsonville Ice Cream to produce the new ice cream flavor. The flavor features a creamy white cake ice cream base, pound cake pieces, green sprinkles, and red frosting swirl. The ice cream is an icy revamped version of the Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes snack, which first hit shelves in 1985.

The seasonal Christmas Tree Cakes ice cream will only be available at Walmart stores nationwide while supplies last. The new cool treat, which may give cookies and milk a run for its money, will hit shelves in early November.