Little Debbie-Flavored Ice Creams Are Dropping Next Week & There Are 7 Flavors to Try

Little Debbie snacks are just as nostalgic as the idea of ice cream and cake on your birthday as a kid. Maybe that's why Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes Ice Cream, which came out this past fall, had fans raving. Now, the snack-inspired ice cream is passing down the torch to a new line of Little Debbie-Inspired ice creams dropping next week.

The snack brand paired with Hudsonville Ice Cream to create seven new flavors. For all of you Little Debbie lovers out there, the flavors are all the classics you know and love, from Oatmeal Creme Pie to Swiss Rolls.

Here are all the flavors:

Oatmeal Creme Pies : vanilla creme ice cream with soft oatmeal cookie pieces and a hint of molasses

: vanilla creme ice cream with soft oatmeal cookie pieces and a hint of molasses Cosmic Brownies : brownie batter ice cream filled with mini rainbow chips and brownie pieces

: brownie batter ice cream filled with mini rainbow chips and brownie pieces Zebra Cakes : white cake ice cream with yellow cake pieces and a milk chocolate fudge swirl

: white cake ice cream with yellow cake pieces and a milk chocolate fudge swirl Honey Buns : honey buns flavored ice cream with glazed honey buns pieces and a sweet cinnamon swirl

: honey buns flavored ice cream with glazed honey buns pieces and a sweet cinnamon swirl Strawberry Shortcake Rolls : white cake ice cream with yellow cake pieces and a tart strawberry swirl

: white cake ice cream with yellow cake pieces and a tart strawberry swirl Swiss Rolls : chocolatey cake ice cream with chocolate cake pieces and a swirl of whipped cream

: chocolatey cake ice cream with chocolate cake pieces and a swirl of whipped cream Nutty Bars: peanut butter ice cream swirled with chocolate waffle cone pieces and a thick fudge swirl

The new ice creams will be available nationwide at Walmart stores exclusively. The flavors will be available in pint sizes for $2.50 each year-round.