A New Little Debbie Ice Cream Is Available Nationwide Now
You can get the seasonal treat just in time for Halloween.
You remember the Little Debbie snack cakes from childhood. The Cosmic Brownies and those sprinkled Christmas Tree Cakes were lunchbox staples and a powerful bargaining token in the cafeteria, but now, you can find those same classics in a pint.
The iconic sweets maker first dropped Christmas Tree Cakes Ice Cream last fall before following up the massive success with seven more flavors inspired by the fan-favorite treats. Now, there's a fall addition to add to your freezer. Little Debbie Pumpkin Delights Ice Cream is here, Brand Eating reports.
The flavor, which, much like its predecessors, will be available exclusively at Walmart, is an ode to those soft-baked, pumpkin-shaped Little Debbie Pumpkin Delights. Created in partnership with Hudsonville Ice Cream, fans can expect pumpkin ice cream swirled with spiced cookie pieces.
You can already snag the Little Debbie Pumpkin Delights Ice Cream at Walmart stores nationwide. In fact, we spotted the pint on the retail giant's website, with glowing reviews, of course. Grab yours for $2.50 a pop.