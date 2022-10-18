A New Little Debbie Ice Cream Is Available Nationwide Now

You remember the Little Debbie snack cakes from childhood. The Cosmic Brownies and those sprinkled Christmas Tree Cakes were lunchbox staples and a powerful bargaining token in the cafeteria, but now, you can find those same classics in a pint.

The iconic sweets maker first dropped Christmas Tree Cakes Ice Cream last fall before following up the massive success with seven more flavors inspired by the fan-favorite treats. Now, there's a fall addition to add to your freezer. Little Debbie Pumpkin Delights Ice Cream is here, Brand Eating reports.