Little Debbie's Fall Treats Are Back, Including Brownie Pumpkins

Little Debbie snacks really do hold a certain amount of nostalgia. Upon the first bite, the packaged baked goods have the power to bring you back to the days of brown paper bag lunches packed with warm juice boxes and crustless sandwiches. For some of us, Little Debbie cakes were the school lunch dessert that adapted to every season. And this fall is no different now that Little Debbie has revealed this year's lineup of themed treats.

The company has five fall-themed cakes, some that will even make your spooky season a bit more festive. Let's start with the pumpkin stuff: Brownie Pumpkins, Pumpkin Delights, and Pumpkin Spice Rolls. The Brownie Pumpkins are fudge brownies cut in a pumpkin shape and topped with orange icing. The Pumpkin Delights are cookies with pumpkin-flavored filling made to look like a carved pumpkin face. And, finally, the Pumpkin Spice Rolls are spice-flavored cakes rolled around vanilla creme and drizzled with white icing.

If pumpkin isn’t your thing, don’t worry. Little Debbie has Chocolate Fall Party Cakes and the Vanilla Fall Party Cakes. The Chocolate Fall Party Cakes feature yellow cake with chocolate creme filling, covered in fudge icing, and topped with sprinkles in fall colors. The Vanilla Fall Party Cakes are the same, just topped with vanilla icing.

All these treats are only around for a little while, but you should be able to track them down on store shelves nationwide this fall.