Oh Hell No, This Woman Had a Live Cockroach Inside Her Head

She was then sent to Stanley Medical College and Hospital where doctors discovered that the "growth" had antenna. "It was a full grown cockroach," Dr. M N Shankar told the Times. "It was alive. And it didn't seem to want to come out."

No. No. No. No. No.

The Times of India reports that the cockroach was "in the nasal cavity between the eyes, close to the brain." Right now, you're probably squirming and trying to decide why the hell you are reading this. That's fair because this is definitely what killed Colonel Kurtz in Apocalypse Now! He read this news and then died saying, "The horror."