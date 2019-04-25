You Can Get $20 Concert Tickets Across the Country for National Concert Week

We expect a lot from a concert experience. Cheap tickets are not one of them. (Unless, of course, you're supporting local music, because there are undoubtedly good musicians in your city worth the $5 they charge for a bill featuring four artists.)
Nonetheless, Live Nation's National Concert Week is back for its fifth annual celebration, offering a brief respite from ticket fees and high priced arena shows. You can snag $20 tickets -- that's $20 total, including fees -- to hundreds of shows from May 1-7. The promotion is available for concerts across the country. More than 2 million total tickets for more than 2,800 shows are included in the sale.
Here's how to get tickets
The $20 tickets will be available for one week only. The general on-sale will kick off at noon on May 1 and last until midnight on May 7. There will also be a 24-hour presale through T-Mobile that starts April 30 at 5am. The details on the National Concert Week site are a little thin, but you know when tickets go on sale and you can sign up for a reminder before the sale starts. That reminder will also tip you off on details about the presale.
We're talking about concerts, so there will be limited availability. If you want in, it'll definitely be worth trying to buy tickets as soon as they go on sale.
Here are some of the artists participating in the promotion.
311 & Dirty Heads
Alabama
Alice Cooper & Halestorm
Anjelah Johnson
Backstreet Boys
Brad Paisley
Brantley Gilbert
Breaking Benjamin
Brian Regan
Bring Me The Horizon
Bryan Adams
Bush & +LIVE+
Beck & Cage the Elephant
Celeste Barber
Chris Young
Clint Black & Trace Adkins
Coheed and Cambria & Mastodon
Countess Luann
Dane Cook
Derek Hough
Dierks Bentley
Disrupt: The Used, Thrice, & Circa Survive
Disturbed
Elvis Costello & the Imposters and Blondie
Enanitos Verdes
Eros Ramazzotti
Flatbush Zombies & Joey BadA$$
Florence + the Machine
Florida Georgia Line
FRANK. The Man. The Music. Starring Bob Anderson
Ghost
Gloria Trevi
GRiZ
Heart
Hootie & The Blowfish
Iliza Shlesinger
IMOMSOHARD
Impractical Jokers
Jason Aldean
JB Smoove
Jennifer Lopez
Joe Budden
Jon Bellion
Justin Willman
KIDZBOP
KISS
Kodak Black
KORN & Alice In Chains
LANY
Lil Pump & Lil Skies
Luis Miguel
Lukas Graham
Luke Bryan
Lynyrd Skynyrd
Marco Antonio Solis
Mary J. Blige & Nas
Miranda Lambert
moe. & Blues Traveler
Neil Degrasse Tyson
Nelly / TLC / Flo Rida
New Kids On The Block
Norm Macdonald
Papa Roach
Patton Oswalt
Pentatonix
Peter Frampton
Preacher Lawson
The Clintons
PRETTYMUCH
Rascal Flatts
Rob Thomas
Rob Zombie & Marilyn Manson
Santana
Sara Bareilles
Shinedown
Slipknot
The 1975
The Black Keys
The Chainsmokers
The Smashing Pumpkins & Noel Gallagher
The Head and the Heart
The Who
Third Eye Blind & Jimmy Eat World
Thomas Rhett
Train & Goo Goo Dolls
Vampire Weekend
Vic Dibetto
Wanda Sykes
Willie Nelson & Family and Alison Krauss
Wisin Y Yandel
Wiz Khalifa
Zac Brown Band
