More Than 5,500 Pounds of Lobster Has Been Recalled Over Listeria

Greenhead Lobster Products has announced it is recalling 5,749 pounds of frozen cooked lobster meat due to the potential for it to be contaminated with listeria. The recall, shared by the Food & Drug Administration (FDA), was initiated when the company detected listeria during its internal testing.

The company distributed its products in Maine and New Hampshire, from which they were "distributed nationwide through wholesale distributers," the recall notes. Here are the specific products that are part of the recall. Additional details, including the specific best-by dates and packaging details can be found on the FDA's recall page.

Greenhead Lobster Frozen Cooked Claw and Knuckle Meat 2lbs.

Greenhead Lobster Frozen Cooked Claw and Knuckle Meat 1lbs.

Greenhead Lobster Frozen Cooked Broken Meat 2lbs.

Greenhead Lobster Frozen Cooked Tail Meat 2lbs

Greenhead Lobster Frozen Cooked Claw and Knuckle Meat 10.3 oz

Greenhead Lobster Frozen Cooked Scored Claws 3lbs

Listeria can cause serious illnesses in healthy people and especially in "young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems," the notices says. Symptoms include fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea.

While no illnesses have been connected with the lobster, it's recommended that you return it for a full refund or just throw it out. Make other plans for your homemade lobster rolls.