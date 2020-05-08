You Can Get Maine Lobster Rolls Delivered to Your Doorstep Anywhere in the Country
Like taking a trip to Maine even though you aren't traveling.
As stay-at-home orders enter their 70th year, you might notice that it's not even the broader concept of travel you're missing, but the little things. The crowded sidewalks of New York, the smell of the beach, tacos from a truck while you're walking down the street, or a fresh lobster roll in Maine.
Only Kramer can get you the true smell of the beach, but there are actually options to have fresh lobster rolls arrive at your doorstep no matter where you are in the United States. Local restaurants in Maine are delivering DIY lobster roll kits to your door themselves or through food delivery service Goldbelly. Some are fresh, some are frozen, but all of them can land on your doorstep in a hurry.
The do-it-yourself lobster roll kits can be shipped from companies like Eventide Oyster Co. and Luke's Lobster, and many of them are offering deals right now to make sure you're getting all the deliciousness you can't otherwise acquire. Here are a few of the kits available right now. Though, many of the companies have other options available on their own websites as well:
- Black Point's Maine Lobster Roll Kit via Goldbelly - $159 for 12 rolls, arrives frozen
- Eventide Oyster Co.'s Brown Butter Lobster Roll Kit via Goldbelly - $99 for four rolls, arrives fresh to be cooked in browned butter sauce that is provided
- Get Maine Lobster's Maine Lobster Roll Kit - $169.99 for 12 rolls, arrives frozen
- Hancock Gourmet Lobster Co.'s Maine Lobster Rolls & Whoopie Pies via Goldbelly - $129 for four rolls, arrives fresh and mixed
- Luke's Lobster's Mother's Day Lobster & Chocolate Bundle - $55 for four rolls, arrives frozen
- McLoons Lobster Shack's Maine Lobster Roll Kit via Goldbelly - $108 for four rolls, arrives fresh
- The Clam Shack's The Lobster Roll Kit - $85 for one pound or $155 for two pounds, arrives fresh
Other deals:
- Cape Porpoise Lobster - 10-15% off orders with free overnight shipping
- Get Maine Lobster - Buy-one-get-one-free lobster packages
