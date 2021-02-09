Show Your Love With a Lobster Bouquet on Valentine's Day

Whether you've been with your partner for a couple of decades or you're just about to go on a first date, everyone tries to smell decent, at a minimum, when it's date time. You (might) shower, brush your teeth, use a little mouthwash, maybe even throw on a spritz of cologne or perfume.

So, carrying a package full of deceased sea creatures isn't quite the vibe you're usually after. Still, for a certain partner, a bouquet full of lobster tails might score some serious brownie points. Yes, the lobster tail bouquet is a real thing, and you'd be lying if you didn't admit it piques your curiosity.

You can get the Maine Lobster Tail Bouquet shipped to your house anywhere in the US from Hancock Gourmet on Goldbelly or Maine Lobster Now. They'll be available through Valentine's Day with each DIY bouquet containing four to six tails. You'll also get accessories to stylize the bouquet after you've cooked the tails, including skewers, festive wax paper, a burlap wrap, and a tag.

It's a pretty big year for edible bouquets, between this, the Grillo's pickle bouquet, a Nathan's hot dog bouquet, a beef jerky bouquet, and a whole lot of other absurdities you can dig up if you're looking for it.