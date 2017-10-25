Local News Anchor Barfs on Live TV After Eating World's Hottest Chip

Your intrepid local news team, which has braved projectile vomit and questionable holiday comfort food dishes, proudly works in the public's interest despite the unfavorable odds. This is why staff at Denver TV station KGWN decided to flex its investigative muscle by participating in the Paqui One Chip Challenge, a masochistic eating contest that sees foolhardy participants eat the world's hottest chip and then tweet about it.
Being that the Carolina Reaper chip is the equivalent of a Dorito doused in pepper-spray, KGWN's rank and file unwittingly entered the snack-food equivalent of hell and suffered the consequences. Following in the long tradition of food mishaps broadcast on friendly newscasts, the mood was pretty jovial until one unlucky anchor fell victim to the chip's unforgiving spice and yakked behind the desk. It's safe to say she now fears the Reaper.
Paqui's Carolina Reaper chip and its associated marketing frenzy has no doubt left more vomit in its spicy wake, however most of the hurling has probably taken place behind closed doors and not had an effect on local news ratings.
Nothing like public service journalism!
