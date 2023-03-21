Lollapalooza Just Announced Its Full 2023 Lineup

One of this year's most anticipated music festivals just announced its lineup, and fans of live music will have plenty to be excited about with this one. Lollapalooza is returning to Chicago's Grant Park from August 3–6, and is boasting a stacked lineup across its nine stages this year. Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Odesza, Lana Del Ray, Karol G, The 1975, and Tomorrow X Together make up the top line of headliners. Beyond that, the four-day festival will feature Fred Again.., Noah Kahan, Maggie Rogers, Carly Rae Jepsen, Thirty Seconds to Mars, Diplo, Louis the Child, Pusha T, Rina Sawayama, Lil Yachty, Mt. Joy, Sofi Tukker, Portugal. The Man, Yung Gravy, Beabadoobee, Sabrina Carpenter, Afrojack, Jessie Reyez, Joey Bada$$, Gorgon City, Sylvan Esso, Knocked Loose, Suki Waterhouse, Sudan Archives, and many, many (170+ bands in all) more. You can view the full 2023 Lollapalooza lineup here:

Thrillist TV Wine and Cheeseburger Wine and Cheeseburger: Harley and Lara Pair Falafel with Wine

Tickets for the festival go on sale this Thursday, March 23 at 10 am CT via an SMS presale, with a limited quantity of 4-Day General Admission tickets going for a Tier 1 price of $365. 4-Day GA+, VIP, and Platinum tickets are also available, and layaway plans start at $20 down are available for all ticket types. Any remaining tickets (plus 1-Day tickets) will be sold during a public on-sale at a later date. To sign up for the SMS presale, you can visit the official Lollapalooza website. For those who can't make it to the festival (or just don't like sweating or being outdoors in general) but want to alleviate their FOMO, the festival will also be partially live-streamed on Hulu again this year, with a full broadcast lineup and schedule to be announced later this year.

Looking for more travel inspo? If you're ready for an adventure but not sure where you'd like to go or what to do, we're on it. The best new hotels opening up around the world. The most Instagram-worthy Airbnbs. The latest details on our remarkable national parks. It's all here along with all the travel news you need to stay informed and inspired.