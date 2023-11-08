Lollapalooza Just Announced Its 2024 Lineups for Latin America

Here's who will be performing at the mega fest in Argentina, Brazil, and Chile next year.

By Opheli Garcia Lawler

Published on 11/8/2023 at 11:46 AM

A view of the crowd during The 1975 show on the closing day of Lollapalooza Chile 2023 at Parque Cerrillos on March 19, 2023 in Santiago, Chile.
Marcelo Hernandez/Getty Images
Marcelo Hernandez/Getty Images

Get festival season started early and internationally in 2024. Lollapalooza just announced the lineups for its three festivals happening in Latin America next March, with star-studded lineups that include first-ever South American performances for Blink-182, SZA, and Hozier. Here are all the details for the festivals, including the location, headliners, and ticket prices.

Headliners for the festival include Blink-182, SZA, Sam Smith, Arcade Fire, and Limp Bizkit, while Paramore will join in Brazil and Feid will play in Chile and Argentina. Additional performances will include Hozier, Chencho Corleone, Rina Sawayama, Omar Apollo, Phoenix, Thirty Seconds to Mars, Diplo, and Grupo Frontera. Lineups vary a bit depending on which edition you're attending, so read on for more details.

Lollapalooza Chile

Lollapalooza Chile 2024 festival lineup
Courtesy of Lollapalooza

Lollapalooza Chile 2024 will take place between March 15 and 17 in Santiago at Parque Bicentenario de Cerrillos. Three-day general admission tickets are just under $400 USD at the current exchange rate. You can purchase tickets and explore the full lineup at Lollapaloozacl.com.

Lollapalooza Argentina

lollapalooza argentina 2024 lineup
Courtesy of Lollapalooza

Lollapalooza Argentina 2024 will take place between March 15 and 17, in Buenos Aires at Hipodromo de San Isidro. Based on the current exchange rate, three-day general admission passes are about $350. You can find more details about ticket prices and event details at www.lollapaloozaar.com.

Lollapalooza Brazil

Lollapalooza Brazil 2024 full lineup poster
Courtesy of Lollapalooza

Lollapalooza Brazil 2024 will be in São Paulo at the Autodromo de Interlagos between March 22 and 24. Titãs Encontro will also be joining the headliners for this festival. Three-day general admission tickets to the event are about $300, based on the current exchange rates. For more information about the event, head to lollapaloozabr.com.

 

