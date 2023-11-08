Lollapalooza Just Announced Its 2024 Lineups for Latin America

Get festival season started early and internationally in 2024. Lollapalooza just announced the lineups for its three festivals happening in Latin America next March, with star-studded lineups that include first-ever South American performances for Blink-182, SZA, and Hozier. Here are all the details for the festivals, including the location, headliners, and ticket prices.

Headliners for the festival include Blink-182, SZA, Sam Smith, Arcade Fire, and Limp Bizkit, while Paramore will join in Brazil and Feid will play in Chile and Argentina. Additional performances will include Hozier, Chencho Corleone, Rina Sawayama, Omar Apollo, Phoenix, Thirty Seconds to Mars, Diplo, and Grupo Frontera. Lineups vary a bit depending on which edition you're attending, so read on for more details.