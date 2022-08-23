London Gatwick Airport's Passenger Limits Expected to End in September

The London Gatwick Airport introduced a limit on the number of passengers that move through the airport back in June, similar to the decision made by London Heathrow Airport. According to Skift, Gatwick does not plan on extending its passenger limit past August, unlike the Heathrow airport. Heathrow announced that the airport will keep its daily passenger limit through the end of October.

Gatwick has increased its security staffing, which was one of the contributing factors for initially starting a passenger cap. According to Reuters, Gatwick officials say that they've hired 400 new staff members. That doesn't mean that there hasn't been any issues recently—Gatwick canceled 26 EasyJet flights due to staff shortages at its control tower.

"We still have some considerable way to go, but strong demand has fast-tracked Gatwick's recovery from the pandemic," Chief Executive Officer Stewart Wingate said in a statement, according to Reuters.

Traveling anywhere is an unpredictable venture with the chaotic conditions that exist now. But, if you're planning on traveling through London in the near future and have a choice between airports, you'll know going in that Gatwick is ending its passenger cap this month, while Heathrow's will continue into the fall.