It May Be Harder Than Ever to Get Through London Heathrow Airport This Summer

Travel headaches continue worldwide, as lost luggage, delays, cancellations, and general chaos define many people's summer flying experiences. At London Heathrow Airport, these issues reached a boiling point, with the airport instating a capacity cap to deal with the passenger surge.

In an open letter shared with the public, Heathrow CEO John Holland-Kaye detailed the reasoning for the capacity cap. Leading the letter, Holland-Kaye outlined that the airport had seen 40 years of passenger growth in just four months. In June alone, nearly six million passengers traveled through the airport. Even in better times, the rapid increase in passengers would be overwhelming. After two years of an unpredictable and unrelenting COVID-19 pandemic, the increase threatens to bring day-to-day operations to the ground.

"Over the past few weeks, as departing passenger numbers have regularly exceeded 100,000 a day, we have started to see periods when service drops to a level that is not acceptable: long queue times, delays for passengers requiring assistance, bags not traveling with passengers or arriving late, low punctuality and last-minute cancellations," Holland-Kaye wrote in the statement.

To address the issue, Holland-Kaye announced that the airline would cap daily departures at 100,000 passengers between July 12 and September 11. "Our assessment is that the maximum number of daily departing passengers that airlines, airline ground handlers, and the airport can collectively serve over the summer is no more than 100,000," Holland-Kaye continued.

The airport has asked that airlines assist in maintaining this lower capacity by refraining from selling airline tickets that will exceed the 100,000 daily passenger limit. Even with this reduced capacity, the airport will still be bustling. But the hope is that by having fewer travelers moving through Heathrow, the airport will be able to meet its staffing needs and address safety and logistical concerns that have made travel difficult for passengers and employees.

"The airport will still be busy, as we are trying to get as many people away as possible, and we ask you to bear with us if it takes a little longer to check in, go through security or collect your bag than you are used to at Heathrow," Holland-Kaye wrote.