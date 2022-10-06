It's About to Get a Lot Easier to Travel Through London Heathrow Airport

In response to a passenger surge and the persistent travel snafus that resulted—including delays, cancellations, and lost luggage—Heathrow Airport implemented a capacity cap in July. The move made it harder than ever for travelers to get through the London hub, but now, there is light at the end of the tunnel.

Beginning October 29, Heathrow will lift all limits for departing passengers, Travel + Leisure reports. This news means easier travel into London, as airlines themselves have been unable to sell as many tickets as they could otherwise accommodate.

"We took necessary action in July to introduce a temporary capacity cap which has since been extended through to the end of October. This cap resulted in fewer last-minute cancellations, better punctuality and shorter waits for bags," a spokesperson for the airport told the outlet. "Our focus has always been on removing the cap as quickly as possible—but we will only do so if we are confident that adding in more passengers will not erode the service levels that the cap has secured. We continue to work with all of our airline partners ahead of the winter season to ensure a smooth operation for our passengers."

When Heathrow first announced the capacity limit this summer, airport departures were capped at 100,000 passengers. The limit was extended into October shortly after.

Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport, however, has extended its own airport passenger cap into next year. Though, airlines are reportedly "not happy about it."