This T. Rex’s Christmas Sweater Took 100 Hours to Make
And it's a whopping 10 feet wide.
The holiday season is upon us bringing with it so many traditions: gingerbread houses, Christmas trees, and of course, Peppermint Mochas. But sometimes, something unexpected comes along. Take this T.Rex at London’s Natural History Museum. The giant animatronic dinosaur, made to be a close replica of the real creature that used to walk the earth, typically frightens young children.
To get the museum into the festive spirit, the staff climbed up ladders to put a giant theropod-sized sweater on the ancient creature. It took 100 hours to make such a large item of clothing, according to the New York Times. The process was touch and go, as the first sweater was too big, and it was hard to fit a turtleneck over the rather large head of a prehistoric creature. Eventually, they modified the sweater so that it could be zipped up.
The London Natural History Museum told Thrillist that the company that made the gigantic sweater is called British Christmas Jumpers. The company also makes sweaters for the British Parliament. Upon completion, the sweater was 10-foot wide across the body and four feet across the neck.
Visitors will be able to see the done-up dino until the museum closes for Christmas, on December 25 and 26. For real fans of the sweater, you can purchase your own in the gift shop, where human adult and child sizes are told. The sweaters are also available to purchase online, though unfortunately they only ship within the UK.
Opheli Garcia Lawler is a staff writer at Thrillist. Follow her on Twitter @opheligarcia and Instagram @opheligarcia.