This T. Rex’s Christmas Sweater Took 100 Hours to Make

The holiday season is upon us bringing with it so many traditions: gingerbread houses, Christmas trees, and of course, Peppermint Mochas. But sometimes, something unexpected comes along. Take this T.Rex at London’s Natural History Museum. The giant animatronic dinosaur, made to be a close replica of the real creature that used to walk the earth, typically frightens young children.

To get the museum into the festive spirit, the staff climbed up ladders to put a giant theropod-sized sweater on the ancient creature. It took 100 hours to make such a large item of clothing, according to the New York Times. The process was touch and go, as the first sweater was too big, and it was hard to fit a turtleneck over the rather large head of a prehistoric creature. Eventually, they modified the sweater so that it could be zipped up.