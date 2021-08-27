For the first time since 2014, Long John Silver’s is bringing back Lobster Bites. The fan-favorite menu item is 100 percent Norway lobster tail, batter-dipped and fried to golden-brown perfection. According to the seafood chain, the sweetness of the lobster tail mixed with the buttery breading makes for “an adventure in every bite.”

If you are really in the mood for lobster, you can add the bites to any meal by ordering a Lobster Bites Tail Pack. You can also try the Lobster Bites and fish combo by pairing the bites with the batter-dipped, wild-caught Alaskan Pollock, which comes with one side, two hush puppies, and a drink. And if you have to feed the whole family, Long John Silver’s has got you covered with the Lobster Bites Family Feast, which is an eight-piece meal of batter-dipped fish or chicken with two Lobster Bites Tail Packs, family-sized sides, and tons of hush puppies.

The bites are returning to stores on August 30 for a limited time only at participating locations across the US.